KwaMashu guest houses project pays dividends

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu NatalBureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – A DECISION by a couple to convert its homes into guest houses each time they move to bigger homes is paying off.

The pair did not sell their initial home when they first moved out in 2018.

Now they have two guest houses in the township of KwaMashu, having left the second house recently.

The Umusa Guest House offers a unique and beautiful township experience. It is called Umusa (grace) because it was the grace of God to move to a bigger place, officials explained

The one opened first is located in the “P” section of the central KwaMashu. It is 400 metres from KwaMashu Shopping Centre, and 10km from Bridge City and 18km from the Gateway Mall, the biggest shopping centre in KwaZulu-Natal.

The other one opened last year in December is just a few minutes away from the Princess Magogo Stadium.

Busisiwe Zondi, the Umusa Marketing Manager, said the owners who are in different businesses wanted to have a big house and saw an opportunity to use the one in P section as a guest house.

Some clients include stars from a popular South African soapie, which is casting in the area.

“The place would often be full and people will not all get accommodated,” Zondi said.

“So last year December, the couple decided to move from the second house in ‘N’ section and buy another house in the suburbs where they are living now.”

Both the guest houses have tight security.

“If you want a peaceful sleep you can book the first one in ‘P’ section but if you want to party and have fun, the one in ‘N’ section is perfect for that,” Zondi said.

Like other establishments in the sector, the guest houses are emerging from the impact of COVID-19.

“I really don’t know what we can do if COVID-19 returns as the second guest home is still paying,” Zondi said.

The guest houses are marketed mostly through social media.

“Technology is really helpful these days as people are always on their phones,” Zondi added.

– CAJ News