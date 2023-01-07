British Airways unveils its new uniform

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – BRITISH Airways staff will be clad in a new uniform from Spring 2023.

Ozwald Boateng OBE, the fashion designer and tailor, has been developing the collection since 2018.

More than 30 000 of the airline’s staff will don the new uniform.

Sean Doyle, British Airways’ Chairman and CEO, said the uniform is an iconic representation of their brand, which will carry the airline into the future, representing the best of modern Britain and helping the company deliver a great British original service for customers.

“From the very start this has been about our people,” Doyle said.

“We wanted to create a uniform collection that our people are proud to wear and with the help of over 1 500 colleagues, we are confident that we have delivered this,” Doyle said.

The collection features a tailored three-piece suit for men with regular and slim fit style trousers and dress, skirt and trouser options for women, as well as a modern jumpsuit – which is an airline first.

A tunic and hijab option has also been created for the global carrier.

The airline has put the uniform to the test over the last six months in secret trials.

Emma Carey, British Airways’ cabin crew, among staff that carried out trials of the uniform, said: “It’s been a real honour and responsibility to help test the new uniform and put it through its paces at 35,000ft to make sure it’s fit for purpose, with thousands of my colleagues counting on me.”

More than 90 percent of the garments are produced using sustainable fabric from blends of recycled polyester.

Engineers and ground operations agents will be first to wear the new uniform.

Julien MacDonald OBE designed British Airways’ previous uniform.

The garments will be donated to charity or recycled, with a number of items gifted to the airline’s museum.

– CAJ News