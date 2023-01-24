5G IoT connections to surpass 100 million

from DION HENRICK in Cape Town

Western Cape Bureau

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – A NEW study forecasts 5G Internet of Things (IoT) connections to reach 116 million globally by 2026.

This indicates a rise from 17 million in the current year, an increase of more than 582 percent.

Juniper Research predicts that the healthcare sector and smart city services will drive this growth over the next three years.

“5G will enable more efficient and dynamic healthcare provision that was not feasible with 4G or Wi-Fi,” said Research co-author Olivia Williams.

“However, healthcare providers must first implement 5G in areas which provide a strong return on investment; most notably connected emergency services,” Williams said.

The ultra-low latency and high bandwidth of 5G IoT technology will be the key factors in driving this proliferation of new connections.

Investment from healthcare providers into 5G-based services will be driven by the need to modernise services, as the global COVID-19 pandemic exposed inefficiencies in healthcare provision.

The report anticipates that 5G networks will experience significant growth in smart city services; owing to its cost-effectiveness in deployment and ability to carry significant amounts of data.

By 2026, there will be over 60 million 5G smart city connections globally, and the report urges city-planning authorities to leverage 5G connectivity as high-bandwidth gateways.

In telecommunications, 5G is the fifth-generation technology standard for broadband cellular networks.

– CAJ News