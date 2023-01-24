Fastjet Zimbabwe introduces new domestic routes

from DANAI MWARUMBWA in Harare, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Bureau

HARARE, (CAJ News) – FASTJET Zimbabwe plans to commence air services to two new domestic leisure destinations of Hwange National Park and Kariba.

Commencing late March 2023, fastjet is set to introduce their new services from Harare and Victoria Falls to Kariba Airport and Hwange National Park Airport.

It has scheduled flight connections using Embraer E120, 30-seater turboprop aircraft.

Nunurai Ndawana, fastjet Zimbabwe spokesperson, said, “We continue to demonstrate our commitment to the growth of tourism and the sustainability of air services in the markets we serve. The addition of these leisure destinations will greatly support our vision.”

Ndawana described the Embraer E120 as a robust turboprop aircraft designed for domestic operations, offering customers a pressurised cabin with spacious legroom and overhead baggage space.

“We intend to align our timings to schedule our flights in such a way that we offer customers the flexibility and convenience of multiple frequencies per day,” Ndawana said.

Working closely with industry stakeholders and partners, including Airports Company of Zimbabwe and the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe, fastjet continues to explore ways to further develop the domestic Zimbabwean flight network.

The new flights from the tourism hub of Victoria Falls and Harare base, will be supported with onward connections on Mack Air / South West Aviation into the Hwange National Park, the lodges of the Kariba eastern basin and the camps and operations in Mana Pools as well as the lower Zambezi.

South West Aviation will be developing a new hub at Kariba, along with their existing hubs in Victoria Falls and Harare to support these seamless connections to and from fastjet’s service, according to Vivian Ruwuya, fastjet Zimbabwe’s Chief Commercial Officer.

“The introduction of flights to Kariba and Hwange now allows visitors in Victoria Falls to explore the wonders of Zimbabwe further by visiting both Hwange National Park and enjoy some time on the lake in Kariba with its varied activities of game viewing, boating and fishing,” Ruwuya said.

Kariba and Hwange will add to fastjet’s domestic destinations of Harare, Bulawayo, and Victoria Falls, as well as provide straightforward connectivity for international customers flying in from Johannesburg via Victoria Falls to and from Kariba.

– CAJ News