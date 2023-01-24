Mate50 Pro tops new Huawei products line-up

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE Huawei Mate50 Pro will headline the launch of a new line-up of products in South Africa this week.

It comes highly-rated as a futuristic high-end tech flagship smartphone.

“The HUAWEI Mate50 Pro embodies the brand’s flagship technology advancements and innovations,” Akhram Mohamed, Huawei South African Consumer Device Group Vice President of Operations.

The smartphone boasts industry-first features, including the Ultra Aperture XMAGE, which features a one-of-a-kind optical system, mechanical structure, imaging technology and image processing.

The smartphone’s Kunlun Glass coating is certified by Switzerland’s SGS with 5-star glass drop resistance.

“These elements, amongst others, make Huawei truly proud to launch the Huawei Mate50 Pro, which is a reflection of the brand’s commitment to explore the endless frontiers of technology,” Mohamed said.

The Mate50 Pro boasts an Iconic Symmetrical Space Ring Design, an Ultra Aperture XMAGE Camera and ultra-reliable performance in addition the Super Device features spearheaded by EMUI 13.

It can be pre-ordered on the Huawei online store or at selected network providers, including Cell C, MTN, Telkom and Vodacom.

Alongside the Mate50 Pro, Huawei will also be launching the Huawei FreeBuds 5i and the Huawei MatePad SE 10.4-inch.

– CAJ News