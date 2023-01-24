Gauteng residents urged to enter LG Ambassador Challenge

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – GAUTENG residents are encouraged to participate in an annual corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative that promotes sustainable solutions and works to solve social issues in local communities.

The initiative is a brainchild of LG Electronics, under its Global Ambassador Challenge, launched in 2022.

The 2023 LG Global Ambassador project, run in partnership with global non-governmental organization, Friends of Hope, and Korea Food for the Hungry International (KFHI), is taking place in six countries on three continents.

“The programme is a testament to our corporate commitment to fostering new ideas and playing an active role in creating a healthy and sustainable future society,” according to Jinkook Kang, President of LG South Africa.

“It is only by working together that we can realise a shared vision and make a meaningful difference in the world we live in,” the executive said.

In South Africa, the initiative is open to all Gauteng-based non-profit organisations and community projects.

The winners of the 2022 challenge were Cavall-Ann Elliott of Sakhane Youth Development Forum from Soweto, Annette Hole of Keagile Project Partners from Mamelodi and Sarah Shkaidy of Circle of Life from Eersterust.

Elliot focused on empowering young people with digital education. Hole sought to transform the community with an agriculture project and Shkaidy wanted to start a bakery to provide people with the tools and resources to live sustainably.

This year, LG aims to increase the number of entries received. Entries are open until February 12.

Winners will be announced on February 22.

Each will receive a grant of close to R150 000 (over US$8 700) to fund their community-empowering projects and be recognised as LG brand ambassadors.

The initiative will then run from March to July 2023, during which time the winners will work directly with KFHI representatives to develop and turn their ideas into fully realised projects.

“We look forward to seeing what the people of Gauteng have to show us and helping them turns their ideas into working realities,” Kang added.

LG Electronics is the South Korean based multinational conglomerate.

– CAJ News