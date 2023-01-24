South Africa’s wine industry turns 364!

from DION HENRICK in Cape Town

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – RAISE a glass and toast to 364 years of award-winning South African wine.

That is the festive message by Western Cape Tourism, Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (Wesgro) as the country nears that milestone.

South Africa is said to be the only country in the world that can accurately pinpoint the exact date of origin of its wine industry, due to a diary entry from February 2, 1659.

Wesgro has encouraged the public to join it in celebrating the country’s Wine Birthday month, through sharing content on their social media platforms that encourages locals to get out into the regions, and inspires potential visitors across the globe, to visit and experience the world class wine tourism experiences on offer in Cape Town and the entire province.

As part of the celebration, Wesgro has a series of assets including videos, maps, wine tourism collateral and a white label wine tourism logo which media can also share on their platforms.

Among hashtags are #HappyBirthdaySAWine, #ToUs #SAWineSince1659 and #DiscoverCTWC.

“We encourage the industry to share in the celebrating South Africa’s Wine Birthday,” Wesgro stated.

The Western Cape produces 95 percent of the country’s wine.

South Africa is the world’s eighth-largest producer of wine, with 10,6 million hectolitres (mhl) annually, as of 2021.

A hectolitre is 100 litres.

