Coffee shop by day, restaurant by night

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – IN an industry known for cutthroat competition, the Bike and Bean restaurant stands out for its being a coffee shop by day and bistro in the evening.

The eatery is also a survivor, having managed to defy the COVID-19 that claimed numerous businesses in the sector, the floods in 2021 as well as civil unrest in the KwaZulu-Natal that same year.

During the latter, it engaged on philanthropy work.

It is located directly opposite Durban’s new Harbour Terminal.

The restaurant offers casual fare including delicious steaks, wood-fired pizzas, fresh fish and gourmet burgers.

The wine list is also exceptional, featuring wines from less-known estates and up and coming new wine-makers.

Bike and Bean is a coffee shop until 17h00 from Thursday to Saturday and transforms into a bistro, serving casual-style meals until 20h00.

“It is one of only two restaurants in the area that is open for evening dining,” said the owner, Viki Ferreira.

The entrepreneur retold the survival from the pandemic.

“It was tough but we made the most of it. In ways we were able to support our staff and our community,” Ferreira added.

“As coffee shops with fantastic outdoor venues, when permitted, we were able to not only trade, but also offer our customers ‘safe’ spaces.”

Outdoors, people could meet and enjoy coffee as well as the natural environment of the forest at Forest Café in Umhlanga and the harbour environment at the Point.

During the unrest in Durban, together with their suppliers, such as Avo Fresh, they assisted with food parcels at various facilities for the elderly.

– CAJ News