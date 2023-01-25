Another data centre for Cape Town

from DION HENRICK in Cape Town

Western Cape Bureau

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – AFRICA Data Centres is building the second such facility in Cape Town.

It forecast the facility, with a load of 20MW, to be operational by mid-2024.

Tesh Durvasula, Chief Executive Officer of Africa Data Centres, said the company is building this second facility in the coastal South African city so as to meet demand in the region and beyond.

“Cape Town is a thriving city and the second largest economy in South Africa,” the executive said.

“It is regarded as the country’s IT and software hub, and we are seeing significant growth in the data centre market in the region.”

Cape Town is also the preferred site for both global and local providers of cloud software and IT services.

Africa Data Centres built and operates the first hyperscale colocation data centre in the city, which already houses a number of global providers alongside major South African enterprises and government.

“This second facility will add capacity to the region, and redundancy too,” Durvasula said.

The construction of the data centre in Cape Town is part of the group’s ongoing and substantial investment in infrastructure in the Western Cape province, reflecting the company’s confidence in the economy of the Western Cape and South Africa, rated the continent’s largest IT infrastructure and services market.

The data centre will comprise 12 000 square metres of white space.

It increases the number of the company’s data centres in South Africa to four and is part of an investment programme to deliver an additional ten data centres in Africa.

“I would like to acknowledge the Western Cape Provincial Government and the Western Cape Department of Economic Development who have been extremely supportive as we expand our data centre facilities in Cape Town,” said Hardy Pemhiwa, Group President and CEO of Cassava Technologies.

Africa Data Centres is a business of Cassava Technologies, a pan-African technology group.

– CAJ News