$10 million Zanzibar investment creates 500 jobs

from ALLOYCE KIMBUNGA in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania

Tanzania Bureau

DAR-ES-SALAAM, (CAJ News) – FOLLOWING an investment of US$10 million, dnata, a leading global air and travel services provider, has launched operations at Zanzibar Abeid Amani Karume International Airport (ZNZ).

This is in partnership with Emirates Leisure Retail and SEGAP, a joint venture between airport infrastructure and operations specialists Egis, and private equity fund manager African Infrastructure Investment Managers (AIIM).

The companies will work closely together to deliver world-class services for airlines and passengers at the newly-built international terminal (T3) of ZNZ.

This partnership is expected to significantly contribute to the government’s target of boosting its trade and tourism sectors.

dnata will provide passenger and cargo handling services to airline customers at ZNZ.

Emirates Leisure Retail has partnered with MMI as master concessionaire for all food and beverage, duty free and commercial outlets at T3.

In collaboration with Eight Inc, the companies have created an innovative and immersive travel experience, ZOMA, designed to create a sense of place and extend the holiday feeling for passengers.

SEGAP entered into a ten-year technical partnership with Zanzibar Airports Authority (ZAA) to manage and operate Zanzibar and Pemba airports.

“We’re delighted to celebrate the launch of our airport services and retail offering with our partners at Zanzibar’s new, advanced airport terminal,” said Steve Allen, Chief Executive Officer of dnata.

He is also Group and Chairman of Emirates Leisure Retail and MMI.

The investment of dnata, Emirates Leisure Retail and SEGAP has created some 500 local jobs with the companies.

– CAJ News