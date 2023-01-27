Air Force assures credible Nigeria elections

from OKORO CHINEDU in Lagos, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

LAGOS, (CAJ News) – THE Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has pledged its part to ensure credible elections in Africa’s largest nation.

NAF will play a crucial role in the watershed polls.

It will support the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to airlift its staff and logistics before, during and after the 2023 general elections.

NAF has rolled out the C-130 Hercules aircraft (NAF918) to boost its airlift capacity to support INEC.

The event was held at the 631 Aircraft Maintenance Depot in Ikeja, Lagos.

“The platform could not have been reactivated at a better time, as the NAF is now better positioned to support INEC to airlift electoral staff and logistics in the forthcoming general elections,” said Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao.

“It is on this note that we welcome NAF918 back to operational readiness to achieve its logistics assignment,” Amao added.

Ibrahim Abubakar Kana, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, welcomed preparations towards the forthcoming elections.

More than 93 million Nigerians are to participate in Nigeria’s elections.

It is the largest poll conducted in Africa.

– CAJ News