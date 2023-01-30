Durban looks forward to launch of Eswatini Air

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban, South Africa

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – DURBAN Tourism is anticipating the debut of Royal Eswatini National Airways (Eswatini Airways) to South African skies.

This is after the airline from the neighbouring country received its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) last month.

Eswatini Air announced the news via its online platforms, noting that there were “just a few logistics” to attend to before it would publish a schedule.

In a media statement on December 31, 2022, Chief Executive Officer of the airline, Qiniso Dhlamini, said it was now a matter of obtaining operating permits from the aviation authorities of the countries that Eswatini plans to operate to.

He expected that soon a date for commencement of operations would be announced.

Eswatini Air last October reported it was facing longer delays than expected in obtaining it’s AOC and so had to delay its launch to 2023.

“Eswatini Air is believed to be an authorised holder of ground-handling licences and it will provide ad hoc ground-handling services to other airlines. This includes liaising with customers, selling jet fuel and dispatching and handling incoming and departing aircraft,” Durban Tourism stated.

“The airline has said it intends to operate direct flights from Manzini King Mswati III International Airport to Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town as well as to Harare, using its fleet of two Embraer ERJ 145 aircraft,” Durban Tourism concluded.

South Africa is the Kingdom’s largest trading partner.

– CAJ News