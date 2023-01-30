Honor’s X9a launching soon in South Africa

from DION HENRICK in Cape Town

Western Cape Bureau

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – HONOR is introducing its X9a smartphone to South Africa.

It is the latest member of the Chinese maker’s X series.

CAJ News Africa can reveal that the device will cost R11 999 and the open sale date has been set as February 7.

“In South Africa, Honor X series achieved huge success on the ground with the roll out of various devices from the line-up,” the company stated.

“It gained a lot of applause in South Africa as it was carefully curated to bring users reliable products with an exquisitely slim and stylish designs, a bigger display, exceptional photography capabilities and powerful performance that exceeds expectations, all at an affordable price point.”

Honor stated the X9a boasts remarkable upgrades across the display, battery and performance with a 120Hz OLED 45-degree Curved Display, 5100mAh battery and 256GB storage.

The display on the Honor X9a is described as rugged and sturdy to withstand extreme conditions which made it worthy of the title of the “Smartphone with the Strongest Screen.”

“Honor X9a is a real testimony of the continuous success of the X series and the smartphone will be available in the South Africa market with exciting price and amazing offer,” the company stated.

To ensure products meet and exceed the industry standards, Honor reveals it has devised 3 000+ smartphone tests and 800+ tests for key device capabilities, including camera and battery performance.

This is an addition to over 20 compliance tests and over 190 reliability tests for components used in manufacturing and finished products.

Honor was founded in 2013 as a Huawei sub-brand. It was sold to Shenzhen Zhixin New Information Technology in 2020.

– CAJ News