Tina’s restaurant has come a long way

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – IT commenced business in 1941 as a hotel and since then, it has been sold and renamed multiple times.

Originally called the Beryldene Hotel, it is now known as Tina’s Bar and Restaurant.

“As of January 2022, Gregory and David Kitching took over ownership and have rebranded it,” said General Manager, Rachel Burger.

Located in Kloof, Durban, Tina’s is a gastropub style restaurant, serving freshly-prepared gourmet comfort foods, for a more refined pub experience.

It is best known for variety of curries. Tina’s was placed in the top two restaurants in Upper Highway for their range of wood fired pizzas.

It survived the COVID-19 pandemic that wreaked havoc on the sector.

“The pandemic was tough on all restaurants. Tina’s was no exception,” Burger to CAJ News Africa.

“However, due to the kindness and support of all our local and regular customers, we pulled through and are only going up from here.”

The official said Tina’s is all about family and the community.

It has a children’s play area and regularly has a child entertainer on site.

“Our child entertainer is always nice and busy,” Burger said.

There is also an events venue that is frequently used for private and public events.

These include wedding receptions, birthday parties, corporate events, comedy nights and wine tasting.

“We have an assortment of Tina’s cocktails and gourmet milkshakes,” Burger said.

– CAJ News