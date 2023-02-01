Avon introduces a hot new black number

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – AVON has introduced the Little Black Dress Lace perfume to coincide with the month of love, affection and romance, as February is otherwise known.

It is an Eau de Parfum, and as the name suggests, is said to be exuding timeless elegance.

“The Little Black Dress Lace is an alluring draping of classic scents of oriental florals, wrapped in feminine jasmine which simmers down into Indonesian dark patchouli and vanilla on the graceful body of a woman who intends to paint the town red,” said Lukasz Kowalczyk, Head of Onmichannel Brand Experience at Avon Justine.

“It’s perfect for a romantic dinner date or social affair, whether day or night, with the girls or any occasion that you honour an invitation to.”

Avon noted that sculptured to perfection by Avon’s trusted perfumers, Little Black Dress’ top notes are sweet jasmine and cyclamen with gardenia and ylang-ylang flower in the middle, while the base consists of sandalwood, musk and plum.

“People #ChooseAvon for exclusivity and for the quality embodied in our fragrance range at a fraction of the price,” noted Kowalczyk.

“By owning Little Black Dress Lace, the stylish woman has an ‘Access All Areas’ tag in her scent that draws attention wherever she is invited.”

Little Black Dress Lace retails for R330.

It and is available on Avon’s Online store (www.avon.co.za) or through a countrywide network of representatives in your area. Customers enjoy free delivery for orders of R600 or more.

– CAJ News