Google launches startups accelerator for women founders

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

Kenya Bureau

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – APPLICATIONS are open for a programme aiming to empower and support women founders in Africa scale their startups and address the continent’s problems.

This is under the aegis of the inaugural Google for Startups Accelerator: Women Founders Africa Programme.

Entries close on February 20.

Women founders who are building tech startups in Africa or for Africa can apply through the program website at g.co/acceleratorafrica.

The 12-week programe will commence in March 2023 and include one bootcamp per month, held in a hybrid style of online and in-person sessions.

Selected participants will receive access to Google’s products, mentoring from industry experts, resources, tools and technology as well as networking opportunities and connections with investors to support the growth of their startups.

“We are excited about the open call for applications for our three-month accelerator program, specifically tailored to address the unique challenges faced by women founders in Africa,” said Folarin Aiyegbusi, head of Startup Ecosystem, Africa at Google.

“We believe that investing in women founders in Africa is critical for economic empowerment that will enable the creation of jobs for the growing African youth population,” the official added.

African female founders face challenges in their entrepreneurial pursuits, including limited access to funding.

Despite these challenges, women make up a significant portion of African entrepreneurs, with 58 percent of businesses in Africa being owned by women.

“Elevating the participation and leadership of women in the entrepreneurship ecosystem is crucial for promoting gender equality and driving economic growth in Africa,” Aiyegbusi said.

– CAJ News