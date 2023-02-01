Tips to celebrate Valentine’s month in KZN

from NJABULO BUTHELEZI in Durban

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – DURING the Month of Love (February), KwaZulu-Natal Tourism is adding a little romance by finding some slightly more unusual experiences visitors can enjoy with their loved ones.

These attractions are said to offer heart stopping adventures and stunning scenery the province has on offer.

KZN Tourism suggests traditional picnics.

These can be enjoyed at the Drakensberg Mountain, Durban Botanical Gardens, Japanese Gardens in Durban North and Westville’s Palmiet Nature Reserve and Paradise Valley.

There is also the Gwahumbe, People’s Park and Tala Game Reserve.

For enthusiasts of biking or hiking, the iconic Bike and Bean right on the Promenade is a must.

Those looking for something more challenging can head for Giba Gorge in the Giba Valley alongside the N3 highway.

The Drakensberg resorts and those along the KZN North Coast also offer great mountain and trail biking adventures for both seasoned and beginner bikers.

KZN Tourism is also proposing a cruise.

Zulumoon Gondolas at the dock at uShaka Marine World offers such. Even more unusual is a sunset cruise along the estuary within the iSimangalisoWetland Park.

People who love proposing somewhere on high can consider the 106m high arch above Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Other “highly” romantic spots include Oribi Gorge, the Lake Eland Game reserve and Sani Pass.

The innovative Ocean Walker at uShaka Marine World offers a “walk beneath the ocean.”

There is shark diving and wreck diving along the Hibiscus Coast as well at Sodwana Bay.

– CAJ News