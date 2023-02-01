Huawei Mate50 Pro now available in South Africa

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE Huawei Mate50 Pro is now available for purchase in South African retail stores.

It is priced from R24 999 (equivalent to US$1444) for the 256 GB and R26 999 for the 512 GB.

Also available from the Huawei online store, the flagship smartphone was launched on January 26.

An industry-first for the Mate50 Pro flagship is that the ultra-reliable Kunlun Glass, certified by Switzerland’s SGS with a five-star glass drop resistance.

The Kunlun Glass with 10-quadrillion level nanocrystals boosts glass durability.

It increases drop resistance by ten times.

The Mate50 Pro also supports IP68-rated water resistance of up to 6 metres underwater.

Combined with the P3 wide colour gamut, fine-tuned colours are calibrated to ensure absolute authenticity.

The Mate50 Pro comes with a 6.74-inch FullView Display with a screen resolution of 2616 x 1212 pixels and a high refresh rate of 120Hz and 1440Hz PWM dimming, to reduce flickering and relieve eye fatigue.

The smartphone has a 4700 mAh battery and offers 66W SuperCharge wired and 50W SuperCharge wireless fast-charging.

The phone comes pre-installed with AppGallery, the third-largest app marketplace in the world.

It comprises a triple camera of 50 MP (wide), 64 MP (periscope telephoto) and 13 MP (ultrawide) as well as 13 MP (ultrawide) selfie.

– CAJ News