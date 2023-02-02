1 000 Hills Lifestyle re-establishing after pandemic

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – THE 1 000 Hills Lifestyle is intensifying efforts to attract more clients as the hospitality sector recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The eatery hosts open day on Saturdays as part of a drive to attract clients.

“We are trying to re-establish ourselves now,” said owner, Siviwe Dlamini.

“We offer a variety in our menu mainly traditional organic food,” the executive told Durban Today.

He said they are targeting to be a one-stop lifestyle centre as they offer a carwash, restaurant/shisanyama menu and they are building a salon and an events venue.

“By doing the event we promote our place and local artists at the same time,” Dlamini said of the open day.

“People can look forward for a safe relaxed place whilst they enjoy our offerings,” he added.

DJ Happy Gal, who is famous in the KwaZulu-Natal province, is one of the guests that are going to perform.

Located at KwaNyuswa, west of Durban, the 1 000 Hills Lifestyle was opened in 2018.

– CAJ News