Boost for SME technology in South Africa

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE introduction of a renewed customer relationship management (CRM) tool is a major boost for small and medium enterprises (SME) technology in South Africa.

Zoho Corporation, a leading global technology company, has unveiled the latest version of Bigin, the company’s CRM solution for small businesses.

Bigin is said to offer a simple yet powerful CRM without the high barrier of entry and cost.

Andrew Bourne, Regional Manager, Zoho Africa, said small businesses face challenges in choosing the right technology for managing their customer-facing operations because of constraints related to time, cost and software implementation.

“Bigin is the only solution that brings together all customer operations like sales, onboarding, delivery, training, advocacy, and more into an intuitive interface that takes only 30 minutes to deploy,” he said.

“By bringing together all the facets of customer operations into a single view, Bigin allows small businesses to have a more accurate understanding of the customer’s journey,” Bourne said.

He said these insights help them attract and retain customers, ultimately growing the business.

“The fast-growing adoption of Bigin shows the expanding appetite of small businesses who want and need CRM technology suited to their particular needs, helping them move beyond old-school spreadsheets.”

Since Bigin’s launch in 2020 it now boasts 20 000 customers.

Bigin has seen a revenue growth of 113 percent in 2022 in South Africa.

– CAJ News