News Café is the talk of the tow

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – THE News Café in Davenport is making an impression in the restaurant scene since opening last August.

It has become the talk of the town and a trend on social media.

The owner, Joelene Marimuthu, said the restaurant is “all about the vibe.”

“It’s uniquely designed hot spot in Davenport and adds a touch of class to your dining experience,” she said.

“With classic and exclusive premium cocktails to tickle your taste buds and delicious dishes from breakfast to seafood, red meat, poultry, pastas and burgers you can have it all!”

Marimuthu believes the restaurant is upmarket for the area of Davenport.

“It offers you (customers) the best service ever. We also host events,” said the restaurant owner.

The News Café is at the Davenport Square, centrally located in Glenwood and within a short distance of the Berea, Morningside and Durban city centre.

Patrons welcomed the opening of the restaurant.

“The News Cafe in Musgrave was closed, and the one in Sun Coast casino. The one in Gateway is very far from us. We are very happy when we leave work on Fridays we go there,” said Nokulunga Dladla, who works at the Davenport Square.

News Cafe is a full-service cafe-bar and cocktail franchise restaurant chain founded in South Africa since 1995.

– CAJ News