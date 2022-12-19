Radisson Hotel Group opens first Zambian resort

from ARNOLD MULENGA in Lusaka, Zambia

Zambia Bureau

LUSAKA, (CAJ News) – RADISSON Hotel Group has opened the Radisson Blu Mosi-oa-Tunya Livingstone Resort in Zambia.

Nestled on the banks of the Zambezi River, the resort is the group’s first safari resort in Africa and first resort in this Southern African country.

It is seen as a key step towards its goal of reaching 150 hotels in operation and under development in Africa by 2025.

“Radisson Blu Mosi-oa-Tunya Livingstone Resort, Zambia represents a unique destination for our guests to discover and explore,” said Tim Cordon, Radisson Chief Commercial Officer, Middle East and Africa.

The official believes the expansion in Zambia demonstrates belief in the country’s potential.

This hotel is our second property in Zambia, following the opening of Radisson Blu Hotel, Lusaka.

A third hotel, Park Inn by Radisson Lusaka, Longacres, is due to open in 2023.

Radisson Blu Mosi-oa-Tunya Livingstone Resort is ideally located near the Mosi-oa-Tunya National Park, 2km south of the historic city of Livingstone, and 4km northwest of the famous Victoria Falls, one of the seven natural wonders of the world and a celebrated World Heritage Site.

It features 200 rooms, suites and villas, many with views of the Zambezi, the fourth-longest river in Africa, the longest east-flowing river in Africa and the largest flowing into the Indian Ocean from Africa.

– CAJ News