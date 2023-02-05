The eternal power of the Lord’s Prayer

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

HAS anyone ever suddenly run out of words after kneeling down to pray to Jehovah God?

Everyone knows exactly their personal needs and wants.

They all know their problems, successes, failures, sicknesses, wishes or desires.

Yet, their prayers end up clumsy.

I have often heard some individuals confirming they always run out of words whenever they are praying or about to pray to Jehovah God.

Some might know what they want to pray about or pray for, but

unfortunately along the way, the devil would confuse them or steal the important message they wish to communicate to their Heavenly Father, who is Jehovah God.

At this crucial point is when it becomes very important or necessary to implement or remember the Lord’s Prayer as our guideline.

It clearly becomes necessary to call upon Jehovah using these simple, but effective words in Matthew 6:9-13.

Our Lord Jesus Christ taught us to always pray like this:

“Our Father in heaven,

hallowed be your name,

your kingdom come,

your will be done,

on earth as in heaven.

Give us today our daily bread.

Forgive us our sins

as we forgive those who sin against us.

Lead us not into temptation

but deliver us from evil.

For the kingdom, the power,

and the glory are yours

now and forever. Amen.

The Lord’s Prayer appears simple but it addresses all daily challenges, our desires, wishes, needs and wants before Jehovah.

Let us not forget that the Lord’s Prayer is much more than a handy guide on what to pray when no other words come to mind. This crucial prayer helps in accurately meditating on each petition with Jehovah.

Our Lord Jesus Christ taught us this simple but very powerful prayer so that whenever we mediate with Jehovah, we emerge victorious.

This Lord’s Prayer is always important to the spiritually mature, the

starters or those unsure of what they will be praying for.

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, those who believe in this

True Gospel, say amen!

Feedback: Savious.Kwinika@cajnewsafrica.com, TWITTER, @SaviousKwinika, FACEBOOK, Savious-Parker Kwini