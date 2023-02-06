Avon closes care gap in breast cancer fight

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – AVON Justine has ramped up its support for breast cancer awareness.

This came in the run up to the just-commemorated World Cancer Day.

Avon Justine, global cosmetics and personal care company, gave customers the opportunity to make a discretionary minimum donation of R5 at its Online store platforms that will be pledged to non-governmental organisations (NGOs) working with breast cancer survivors.

“Through this initiative, we are giving our customers the opportunity to make a meaningful contribution in the fight against breast cancer,” said Mafahle Mareletse, Managing Director: Avon Justine Turkey, Africa and Middle East.

This is line with the World Cancer 2022-2024 theme: Close the Care Gap.

“At Avon Justine, we believe that working together as a collective we can make a huge difference in the fight against the scourge of breast cancer,” Mareletse said.

The executive is nonetheless mindful of the economic hardship that many of consumers but a minimal discretionary contribution of R5 (US$0,29)an make a difference.

“We urge and encourage our customers to open their hearts and wallets and be counted in the fight against this silent pandemic,” Mareletse said.

Avon Justine has raised funds for NGOs working at the coalface of breast cancer awareness and education through the proceeds generated from the sale of selected personal care products such as the iThemba Body Lotion, iThemba Sun cream, iThemba Hand Cream & iThemba Crystal Pin.

In 2022, Avon Justine raised and donated R1,7 million from the sale of breast cancer awareness products.

Over the last three decades, with the Avon Foundation for Women, Avon has donated more than $939 million to breast cancer causes, funding breast health screening for over 16,4 million women.

It is with these funds that organisations such as Cancer Association of South Africa (CANSA) are able to foster early detection of breast cancer.

Joani Sadie, CANSA Corporate Relationship Coordinator, said the partnership with Avon Justine enabled the organisation to raise awareness, save lives and reach women who would not otherwise have access to clinical breast screenings.

“Like ripples that are caused by a pebble that is thrown into the pond, our partnership has heralded a series of events that has positively impacted the lives of countless more others,” Sadie said.

World Cancer Day is commemorated on February 4, led by the Union for International Cancer Control.

– CAJ News