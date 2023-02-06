Eswatini maintains focus on domestic tourism growth

from SAMBULO DLAMINI in Mbabane, Eswatini

Swaziland Bureau

MBABANE, (CAJ News) – Eswatini is making the most of the Valentine’s Day to promote domestic tourism.

The government has launched the first domestic tourism campaign of 2023, dubbed “Love Eswatini” Valentines campaign.

This is ahead of the popular day on February 14.

Launched by Minister of Tourism and Environmental Affairs, Moses Vilakati, the initiative is a social media competition where participants will be required to load pictures or videos of themselves with their loved one, write a caption detailing why the chosen partner is special to them and describe their ideal Valentine’s Day experience.

“It is only apt that we kick-start the year with an intentional focus, once again, on domestic tourism,” Vilakati said.

The Love Eswatini campaign, much like the Choose Eswatini of 2022, is 2022 domestic tourism festive season campaign.

“It is still imperative that we continue to collectively cultivate and invest in strengthening a culture of local travel among emaSwati,” Vilakati said.

Eswatini Tourism Authority Chief Executive Officer, Linda Nxumalo, said, “Rooted in the spirit of inclusivity, Love Eswatini celebrates all forms of relationships, ranging from romantic ones, to friendships and love for family.”

She said Love Eswatini is set against a backdrop of resilience stemming from the awarding of the country as a top destination by Lonely Planet in 2020.

“This accolade continues to encourage heightened awareness of Eswatini as a tourist destination of choice,” Nxumalo said.

– CAJ News