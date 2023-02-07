Mauritius cements ties with Liverpool

from HANSLEY NABAB in Port Louis, Mauritius

Mauritius Bureau

PORT LOUIS, (CAJ News) – THE recent match may have ended goalless but the Saneechurrys family is basking in the glory of watching English Premiership sides, Liverpool and Chelsea and the former’s Anfield.

Thus after Priyadha Saneechurry was selected the winner of the national competition Memories Last Forever, run by the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (MTPA) in partnership with Liverpool.

She won a trip to the world-famous home of Liverpool, along with husband Nichal and son Nikhil.

The prize included return flights to the United Kingdom, three nights hotel accommodation, travel to and from Liverpool and a daily allowance to cover additional expenses, including meals.

Recalling the day she learned that she was winner of the competition, Priyadha said: “I was working from home and I got a call from MTPA, and initially I thought it was someone doing a prank because it was hard to believe that I had won.”

She had a surprise for her husband.

“Priyadha told me ‘I have a gift for your 50th birthday – a trip to Liverpool’, and I thought she was joking,” Nichal said.

“I’ve been following Liverpool FC since I was 10 years old, since I discovered football, so for me it was like a dream comes true.”

Prior to the match, the Saneechurry family was taken on a tour of Anfield, including the Liverpool FC Museum.

Priyadha said, “Nichal was so emotional when we were doing the tour. I saw his tears coming. To be at Anfield, it is like we are dreaming. It’s wonderful to be here.”

The free-to-enter Memories Lasts Forever draw was launched on August 1 last year to celebrate the reactivation of the partnership between MTPA and Liverpool.

It made Mauritius the Premier League club’s Official Tourism.

The partnership sees Mauritius benefit from a range of LFC digital, social media and marketing assets in a boost to the country’s goal of becoming a leading global tourist destination and business hub of Africa.

As English football’s successful club, and one of the best teams in the world, Liverpool has a huge international following, with hundreds of millions of fans across the globe.

“The ‘Memories Last Forever’ competition was enormously popular, and we are delighted that Mauritian citizens have had the opportunity to directly benefit from our partnership with LFC. Without a doubt, the winners have made some memories that will last forever,” said Arvind Bundhun, Director of MTPA.

Liverpool’s International Academy, located at Côte D’or National Sport Complex, is thriving.

– CAJ News