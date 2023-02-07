Africa marks Safer Internet Day amid increasing threats

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – AFRICA is marking Safer Internet Day (SID) on the back of rising online threats.

The day is marked on February 7.

Kaspersky research shows that during 2022, 15 percent of internet user computers worldwide experienced at least one malware-class attack.

Throughout last year, 32,5 percent of users in South Africa were affected by online threats, compared to 40 percent in Kenya and 35,8 percent in Nigeria.

The internet is a great tool, however individuals and businesses need to navigate it responsibly, Kaspersky noted.

SID, that is celebrating its 20th anniversary, is a campaign designed to raise awareness of emerging online issues and current concerns.

Brandon Muller, technology expert and consultant for the Middle East and Africa region at Kaspersky, said the company’s research shows an increase in persistent and sophisticated attacks targeting Africa, with South Africa labelled as a country with a higher level of Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs).

“The rise in APT techniques targeting businesses should be of great concern,” commented Muller.

From cyber bullying to social networking and digital identity, SID comprises people and businesses coming together for a better internet.

South Africa’s Internet Service Providers’ Association (ISPA) encouraged parents to mark SID by committing to being present, aware and involved when it comes to their children’s online and offline activities in 2023.

“ISPA calls on South African parents, guardians and others to spread the online safety message while researching parental control this year,” the association stated.

“Together for a Better Internet” is the theme of this 20th installment of SID.

In South Africa, ISPA is joining the call for a worldwide web free of cyber bullying and other pressing online issues.

The Film and Publication Board (FPB) is the South African SID Committee member that leads SID activities in South Africa.

SID is marked in over 200 countries worldwide.

– CAJ News