Travel Indaba to unearth tourism’s hidden gems

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – SOUTH African tourism operators are encouraged to apply for a national programme aimed at marketing them to a global audience.

The Department of Tourism is calling on the enterprises to apply for the scheme run under the Domestic Market Access Support Programme (DMASP), which will enable them to participate on the Hidden Gems Pavilion at Africa’s Travel Indaba.

The event will be held at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Convention Centre (ICC) in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal in May.

The closing date of application forms is February 28.

“A limited number of spaces on the Hidden Gems Pavilion is available for market access support under the DMASP, which is specially aimed at assisting small tourism enterprises,” read a statement.

In line with the DMASP guidelines, businesses in the accommodation, hospitality as well as travel and related services can apply.

The Hidden Gems pavilion is a dedicated platform for small tourism enterprises to showcase their tourism products and services to buyers attending Africa’s Travel Indaba.

Africa’s Travel Indaba is one of the largest tourism marketing platforms in Africa and rated one of the top three must-visit events of its kind on the global calendar.

It showcases the widest variety of Africa’s best tourism products and attracts international buyers and media from across the world.

– CAJ News