UN ‘regrets’ envoy’s expulsion from Mali

from RUDD KONTE in Bamako, Mali

Mali Bureau

BAMAKO, (CAJ News) – THE United Nations (UN) has expressed regret at the expulsion of an envoy of the organization by Mali.

Authorities in the troubled West African country have informed the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission (MINUSMA) of their decision to ask the Director of the mission’s Human Rights Division and representative of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Guillaume Ngefa, to leave.

“It (MINUSMA) deeply regrets this decision,” the UN mission stated.

MINUSMA reaffirmed its commitment to continue to work impartially to implement its mandate to promote and protect human rights, which is an important component of Mali’s stabilization efforts.

“MINUSMA remains committed to open and transparent collaboration with the Malian authorities, with a view to creating the best possible conditions for the full implementation of its mandate in support of the Malian people.”

Malian interim government on Sunday declared Ngefa a persona non grata.

It said the decision was connected to his allegedly biased choice of civil society witnesses for UN Security Council briefings on Mali.

The most recent was held on January 27.

The UN Security Council Resolution 2100 established MINUSMA in 2013 to stabilise Mali after the Tuareg rebellion of 2012.

At least 281 peacekeepers have been killed.

– CAJ News