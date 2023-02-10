Tourism growing anew after scourge

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – FOR the first time since early 2020, most operators in the hospitality industry are upbeat about the sector’s prospects.

They are eager to put behind them the challenges that followed the pandemic.

Recently, Tourism KwaZulu-Natal reported that the South Coast was the best performing region, in terms of occupancy, during the recent festive season.

ANEW Resort Ingeli Forest is located in the region.

“We are happy to share that the first COVID-19 restriction-free festive season was a resounding success,” said Corné Visser, Group Marketing Manager of ANEW Resort.

“For the first time in almost two years, there was a sense of lightness and excitement at our resort as families gathered to spend time with one another and celebrate the holidays without any form of Covid-19 regulations,” the official stated.

Vesser said with holidaymakers joining them, they could feel the impact of a recovering market in the South African hospitality sector.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming back tour groups and international travellers to ANEW Resort Ingeli Forest in 2023 as the globe opens up and reignites the appetite for travel.”

The resort is located 25 km from Harding and 33 km from Kokstad.

Nearby attractions include the Mount Currie Nature Reserve.

The Budget Margate Airport is 115 km from the resort.

ANEW Resort Ingeli Forest has a variety of trails through indigenous forest and plantations with multiple distances.

“This is a super fun way to get outdoors, enjoy some sunshine and fresh air and appreciate the beautiful landscape of this unique location,” it states.

– CAJ News