Clash with America over LGBTQI widens

from HASSAN ONYANGO in Kampala, Uganda

Uganda Bureau

KAMPALA, (CAJ News) – THE United States (US), with a well known penchant of interfering in the domestic affairs of weaker nations, is again on a collision course with the African continent on same-sex rights.

The latest in a series of fallouts is Uganda intensifying a crackdown on lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex (LGBTQI+) groups in the East African country.

On Monday, President Yoweri Museveni signed the Anti-Homosexuality Bill into law, incurring the wrath of the US administration of President Joe Biden.

“The United States is deeply troubled by Uganda’s passage of the Anti-Homosexuality Act, a law that undermines the human rights, prosperity, and welfare of all Ugandans,” Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, said.

“Uganda’s failure to safeguard the human rights of LGBTQI+ persons is part of a broader degradation of human rights protections that puts Ugandan citizens at risk and damages the country’s reputation as a destination for investment, development, tourism and refugees,” Blinken added.

Citizens across the continent censured the US sentiments they believed amounted to bullying.

Arap Tenai Makau reacted: “I wish your parents (Blinken) were LGBTQ, you wouldn’t be here arguing and imposing your wayward behavior and culture to us Africans.”

Musiba Ivan argued: “That’s the pain of living under the hegemony of the US, why not respect the sovereignty of countries, most Ugandans are against LGBT, isn’t this the democracy you want?”

Afande Walker remarked: “There is no human rights being threatened there… this western culture sometimes sounds insane.”

Xull Malik vocalised: “How are the Anti-Homosexuality Act and a country’s prosperity connected?”

Aisha Vawulence observed: “When we’ve solved all our issues in Africa (political and socio-economic), maybe we might consider your suggestions (US) and decide if we can accept it in our society or not. We have our African culture. We’re guided by our values.”

Sibusiso Gigaba pushed back: “That’s the problem with the US government. Somehow, you still think it’s your God-given right to police and lecture Africa. Can you please leave us in peace to live our lives the way we Africans want to live? Now, you’re forcing your evil ways down our throats.”

Oluwaseun Ti Ilu Naijang weighed in: “We have our traditions and laws, and would you just allow Africa to express her total right to freedom?”

Collins Matara also rebuked Washington: “Agents of Satan, just respect African values and their decisions. This energy (you put on LGBTQI+) should be directed in fighting homelessness in Philadelphia and cocaine addiction.”

Alene Berhane queried why the US had not condemned the Middle East or other regions where homosexualty was outlawed.

“Well, your (US) Saudi allies are no different than the Ugandan government. Have you ever condemned their anti homosexual practices/laws?”

The Ugandan Parliament gave reasons why it enacted the law.

“His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Uganda, General Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, has executed his constitutional mandate as prescribed by Article 91 (3) (a) of the Constitution. He has assented to the Anti-Homosexuality Act,” Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, stated.

“As the Parliament of Uganda, we have answered the cries of our people. We have legislated to protect the sanctity of family as per Article 31 of the Constitution Of Uganda. We have stood strong to defend our culture and aspirations of our people as per objectives 19 & 24 of national objectives and Directive Principles of state policy.”

Homosexuality is outlawed in most of Africa.

While African politics is characterised by inter-party conflicts, no issue unites these parties more than the opposition to same-sex issues.

– CAJ News