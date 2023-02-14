Boost for passenger experience in Zanzibar

from ALLOYCE KIMBUNGA in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania

Tanzania Bureau

DAR-ES-SALAAM, (CAJ News) – VISITORS to Zanzibar are to enjoy an improved travel experience following the opening of a meet and greet lounge service at the island’s major airport.

The airport hospitality brand, marhaba, has opened the facility at the Abeid Amani Karume International Airport.

This is part of efforts to expand its global footprint to help more travellers enjoy a safe and seamless travel experience.

“We are delighted to add Zanzibar to marhaba’s global network, bringing our renowned airport hospitality services to Africa,” said Steve Allen, Chief Executive Officer of dnata Group.

“Zanzibar is an area of immense beauty, and its vision to grow its tourism industry will lead to a greater number of visitors passing through its new airport terminal.”

Allen said dnata looked forward to contributing to this growth by delivering world-class services at every stage of the passenger journey.

“Our dedicated team will ensure a safe and memorable airport experience for travelers,” he assured.

Marhaba now offers its airport hospitality services in seven countries across four continents.

It currently operates 15 airport lounges in seven countries, including Australia, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, Switzerland, Tanzania (Zanzibar) and United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The new marhaba lounge in Zanzibar features seating for over 70 guests.

It offers international and local cuisine catering along with a wide selection of hot and cold beverages.

There is live TV and Wi-Fi.

Guests can relax, watch live TV or catch up with work in designated zones, while enjoying complimentary, high-speed Wi-Fi. The comfort of guests is ensured by a team of over 25 local hospitality professionals.

Marhaba means “welcome” in Arabic.

It has partnerships with over 300 airline customers and offers ground handling, cargo and catering services in 38 countries.

– CAJ News