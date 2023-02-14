Huawei launches PV solutions for African residential market

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – HUAWEI has launched its smart photovoltaic (PV) solutions for the African market, amid the electricity shortages afflicting parts of the continent.

The technology company launched the three residential solutions, Power-M, LUNA and their high-end luxury solution, at the Solar Power Africa Conference 2023 held in Cape Town.

These PV solutions are for all scenarios of the African residential market, according to Huawei.

“The three residential solutions will help users cope with daily challenges such as load-shedding, which are prevalent across the region,” said Xia Hesheng, President of Huawei Digital Power, Sub-Saharan Africa.

“Meanwhile, the residential market faces some challenges such as user experiences, mixing manufacturers, quality, service, efficiency and aesthetics,” Hesheng said.

He said Huawei was focusing on “4T” Technologies – Watt/Heat/Battery/Bit.

Hesheng believes this will drive the residential PV scenarios with high quality products that are aesthetically pleasing and offer high quality system level solutions that integrate digitalisation and intelligence into the PV industry.

Huawei has over 25 years operating in Sub Saharan Africa.

“We supply smart PV solutions for all scenarios in the African residential market, committed to bringing clean energy to every home,” Hesheng added.

Nick Lusson, Vice President of Huawei Smart PV Sub-Saharan Africa, gave an overview of the features and advantages of the residential solutions.

Power-M is lauded as a high-quality power supply system for multi-scenario applications, flexible for use in apartments, houses or large villas.

LUNA is described as an intelligent power system integrating smart power generation, smart power storage and smart power consumption.

The Power-M supports seamless switchover between multiple energy inputs, such as solar, grid and generator.

The LUNA AI system can accurately predict PVC power generation and household electricity consumption under different climate scenarios based on big data learnings of weather and electricity consumption habits.

Lusson explained Huawei brings high-end solutions to large villa owners.

“Thanks to the one-stop solution and premium service, the end users can enjoy an ultimate user experience for a fully integrated luxury power generation villa,” Lusson added.

– CAJ News