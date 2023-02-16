Africa’s energy opportunities showcased abroad

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE African Energy Chamber (AEC) is showcasing the continent’s potential to prospective investors in Europe.

On February 23, it will host the Invest in African Energy Reception at Frankfurter Botschaft in Germany.

This follows the Invest in African Energy Receptions held in London and Oslo in the United Kingdom and Norway, respectively, in January.

In partnership with global energy market research firm, Rystad Energy, and leading pan-African financial services provider, the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), the AEC’s German leg of the Invest in African Energy European Roadshow aims to maximize energy investment partnerships between Africa and Europe’s largest economy.

Featuring German, European and global investors, private and public sector institutions, African energy policymakers and companies as well as stakeholders across both the German and African energy value chains, the Invest in African Energy Frankfurt event seeks to highlight energy investment, economic growth, energy resilience and environmental sustainability prospects for Germany and Africa.

This is on the back of improved energy development, exploitation and trade ties.

NJ Ayuk, the Executive Chairman of the AEC, noted hydrogen projects have been on the platform of all Germany’s Africa energy investments.

“Natural gas has seen new interest from Germany,” he said.

Germany’s launch of two liquefied natural gas (LNG) import facilities within 12 months highlights the country’s commitment to securing its energy supply via gas and LNG.

“Africa is well positioned to be the country’s number one supplier and the Invest in African Energy Frankfurt event represents the ideal platform where improved Germany-African energy ties can be turned into reality,” Ayuk stated.

Africa is positioning itself as a global leader in green hydrogen on the back of the continent’s massive gas and renewable energy resources, with countries such as Angola, Egypt, Mauritania Namibia and South Africa.

German Economy Minister, Robert Habeck, recently visited Namibia and South Africa where energy talks featured.

– CAJ News