Nigeria destroys tonnes of illegal drugs

from OKORO CHINEDU in Lagos, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

LAGOS, (CAJ News) – NIGERIA has destroyed over 304 tonnes and 40 kilolitres of illicit substances.

This is only a tip of the iceberg that is substance abuse and the illegal market in the West African country.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has destroyed the illicit substances in the city of Lagos, in the state of the same name.

NDLEA seized the substances from parts of the state and Ogun since the beginning of 2022.

They include cocaine, heroin, cannabis and tramadol, seized at airports, seaports and land borders.

“The sheer volume of the drug haul speaks volumes about the extent of the nefarious activities of the drug underworld,” said Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the NDLEA, Brig Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retired).

Olusegun Onilude, Chairman of the Badagry West Local Government Area of Lagos, said illicit drugs led to an increase in other crimes.

“The volume of illicit drugs being destroyed here today speaks volumes. Every right-thinking person should be worried,” Onilude said.

Nigeria has embarked on the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) social advocacy campaign rolled out in schools and communities.

Marwa called for more public support for the activities of the agency.

“The safety of our society is the responsibility of every one of us,” he advised.

– CAJ News