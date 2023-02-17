Emirates expands operations to Cairo

from AHMED MOOLA in Cairo, Egypt

Egypt Bureau

CAIRO, (CAJ News) – EMIRATES is boosting its operations to and from the Egyptian capital, Cairo, to 28 weekly flights.

The expansion, effective October 29, is poised to provide more options for customers to connect to Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and beyond with enhanced schedules aboard the iconic Emirates A380.

Cairo has the highest deployment of Emirates A380 services in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, outside of Dubai.

The operational boost will see Emirates operating four daily flights, thrice daily on the A380 and a daily service on the Boeing 777.

The additional services and upgrade of seat capacity on the Dubai-Cairo route will help meet high demand to and from Cairo and support the country’s tourism revival with the addition of more than 2 200 weekly seats in each direction.

The Emirates A380 experience is said to be highly sought after by travellers for its spacious and comfortable cabins and signature products that offer travellers the best experiences in the sky.

These include the Onboard Lounge, First Class suites and Shower Spa.

The airline currently deploys its flagship A380 to 41 destinations worldwide.

Emirates started operations to Cairo in 1986 with three flights a week. Since then, has carried 9,6 million passengers to and from Cairo.

Emirates operates 25 weekly flights between Cairo and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates’ tourism capital.

– CAJ News