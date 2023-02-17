Security of Chinese in The Gambia assured

from MOMODOU DIBBA in Banjul, The Gambia

Gambia Bureau

BANJUL, (CAJ News) – CHINA is seeking the assurance of the safety of its citizens and their businesses in The Gambia.

Ambassador Liu Jin met Gambian Minister of the Interior, Yankuba Sonko, this week to discuss security concerns and other bilateral issues.

Jin said China welcomed Gambia’s commitment to maintaining national peace and social stability and hopes that The Gambia will ensure the safety of Chinese institutions and personnel in the West African country.

“The two sides (China and Gambia) can strengthen exchanges and cooperation in capacity building and personnel training,” the Chinese embassy stated.

Sonko assured that the Gambia Ministry of the Interior would continue to take effective measures to protect the rights and interests of Chinese citizens in Gambia.

He looked forward to strengthening police cooperation between his country and the Asian nation.

“Gambia is grateful for China’s strong support for its economic and social development,” the minister stated.

China established diplomatic relations with The Gambia in 1974.

It is smallest country within mainland Africa in terms of size.

The country of 2,6 million people, which has a history of tense polls, is preparing for local government elections in April and May.

– CAJ News