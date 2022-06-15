US renews funding of priorities in Zimbabwe

from MARCUS MUSHONGA in Harare, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Bureau

HARARE, (CAJ News) – THE United States (US) has restated its support to innovative initiatives that promote key American priorities in Zimbabwe.

Its Embassy in Harare has announced a call for grant proposals through its Small Grants Programme to fund small projects up to US$250 000.

The embassy encouraged interested individuals and organizations to submit proposals on one of the priority themes, a move widely viewed by the ruling Zimbabwe African National Union – Patriotic Front (ZANU–PF) as a ploy to effect regime change.

These include democracy and politics, civic and political education, civil society development, culture and arts, journalism, religion and political developments, environment, constitutionalism and elections.

Churches, media startups, political organizations and non- governmental organizations (NGOs) are encouraged to apply for the Small Grants Programme.

“The purpose of the Small Grants Program is to empower individuals and organizations to conduct work they might not be able to fund themselves,” said US Embassy Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Thomas Hastings.

“We know there are a lot of good ideas out there that align with our goals and interests in Zimbabwe. With funding, these ideas can become projects that solve problems and have a tremendously positive impact on communities across Zimbabwe.”

The deadline for submission is July 9.

Zimbabwe accuses the US of sponsoring regime change in the Southern African country.

America alleges human rights violations by the Zimbabwean government.

– CAJ News