Imminent cyclone Freddy raises fear of more destruction

from HANSLEY NABAB in Port Louis, Mauritius

Mauritius Bureau

PORT LOUIS, (CAJ News) – THERE are fears of more devastation as a new cyclone is forecast to make landfall in some Indian Ocean islands and Mozambique in the coming days.

Tropical Cyclone Freddy, which has formed in the south-west of the ocean, has its centre located about 1 500 km north-east of Rodrigues Island in eastern Mauritius, with maximum sustained winds of 222 km/h.

Winds are projected to peak at 270km/h, making it the strongest cyclone in 2023.

Freddy is forecast to continue moving westwards as a tropical cyclone, approaching Rodrigues Island on Sunday, and then Mauritius as well as La Reunion on Monday.

Heavy rainfall and strong winds are forecast over these islands this weekend.

Described as a powerful and compact tropical system, Freddy is forecast to make landfall in Madagascar on Tuesday.

Experts said this represents a significant flood risk for Madagascar as soils are already saturated in central parts of the island from the impact of Cyclone Cheneso.

At least 33 people were killed and 20 people still missing after Cheneso brought torrential rains in late January.

The cyclone affected over 90 000 people, including 34 000 that are still homeless.

Freddy is forecast to make landfall in Mozambique next Thursday evening.

Over 89 090 people have been affected by extreme weather events in Mozambique since the beginning of the rainy season.

At least 93 people have died.

The National Institute of Meteorology (INAM) has issued warnings on expected heavy rains over the coming days. The Southern Regional Water Administration has urged the immediate evacuation of populations in the south.

– CAJ News