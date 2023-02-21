Zimbabwe scholars clinch global entrepreneurship award

from DANAI MWARUMBWA in Harare, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Bureau

HARARE, (CAJ News) – ZIMBABWEAN students have emerged the winners of a global award recognising young innovation entrepreneurship.

The De La Vega Global Entrepreneurship Award recognizes talent in the JA-Africa network.

Ultimately, JA Zimbabwe’s Hekima Inc. from Maranatha Christian School in Harare triumphed for its educational app Study Buddie, which clinched the world’s top accolade.

The team won a cash prize of US$15 000, as well as an entrepreneurship course from the institution of their choice.

The five other JA student companies also won $5 000 (about R270, 000) each, courtesy of the de la Vega Family Foundation.

A software development company born out of the JA Company Program in Zimbabwe, Hekima Inc. specialises in education-specific technologies with an aim to make education accessible and available to all.

The Study Buddie app allows users to time their studies, schedule their tasks, form study groups, and connect learners with teachers all on one app.

The app also includes a stress relief game to help students refresh during study breaks. Users can download Study Buddie on Google Play and in the Apple Store.

“Hekima Inc. has made Africa proud,” JA Africa’s Chief Executive Officer, Simi Nwogugu, said.

“This victory affirms Africa’s youth have mind-blowing ideas and innovations which can transform and disrupt global industries and receive prestigious recognitions like the Ralph de la Vega Global Entrepreneurship Award,” Nwogugu said.

Founded by technology legend, Ralph de la Vega, the De La Vega Global Entrepreneurship Award is the first global award for the JA Company programme.

JA Africa has a presence in 13 countries in sub-Saharan Africa.

It collectively reaches over 300 000 youth in more than 3 000 schools each year.

JA Africa works in Eswatini, Gabon, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Mauritius, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

– CAJ News