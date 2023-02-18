Mosako confirmed as first female CEO of DBSA

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) has approved the appointment of Boitumelo Mosako as the next chief executive officer.

Set to be the first female to occupy the position, she is to succeed Patrick Dlamini, whose term comes to an end on March 31.

Mosako is currently the Chief Financial Officer of the bank.

She is lauded for propelling the DBSA to new heights in her current role.

Following the South African cabinet’s approval of the recommendation to appoint her, the board will, with oversight from the shareholder, manage the appointment and assumption of office.

Dlamini has been at the helm of the institution since 2012.

“Mr. Dlamini had an impact on every single person at the DBSA,” Chairman of the DBSA Board, Prof. Mark Swilling said.

Swilling lauded the nomination of Mosako.

“This is an admirable feat for the Bank,” he said.

“She is the first black woman to be recommended for this role, and we are proud that this move happened from within the Bank.”

Founded in 1983, DBSA is wholly-owned by the South African government.

– CAJ News