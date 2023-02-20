Historic AI learning platform via WhatsApp unveiled

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – NEW possibilities have been opened for people with limited access to artificial intelligence (AI) technology, especially on the African continent.

This after Digify Africa and Techsys Digital made history by becoming the first learning platform in the world to provide access to OpenAI’s ChatGPT via WhatsApp.

This latest development continues the organisations’ partnership goal of providing first-world education and tools to people all over the world, regardless of their location or circumstances.

By combining the power of AI with the reach and accessibility of WhatsApp, Techsys and Digify are helping bridge the digital divide.

“The Digify Africa partnership was the ideal place to trial this groundbreaking technology, with Digify’sDigiBot platform already training hundreds of thousands of learners across Africa in basic digital literacy and skills,” said Rachel McFarlane, Managing Director of Techsys.

The DigiBot platform is a comprehensive digital learning solution delivered via WhatsApp. It provides learners with access to a wide range of digital skills and training opportunities.

Each DigiBot has been tailored to specific learning audiences and provides an interactive learning experience complete with gamification, leaderboards, certificates and quizzes.

With the integration of ChatGPT, the platform will now offer even more personalised and interactive experiences for learners, allowing them to benefit from AI-powered support and research in real-time, anytime.

The integration of ChatGPT and WhatsApp will allow Digify’s learners to access AI technology from the palm of their hands in any location with Internet access, providing them with a convenient and flexible learning experience.

The use of WhatsApp, one of the most popular messaging platforms in the world, also ensures that the technology is accessible and user-friendly, even for those with limited digital literacy.

“We are incredibly excited to be the first in the world to bring these two amazing technologies together,” said Gavin Weale, founder of Digify Africa.

– CAJ News