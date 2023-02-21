Communists heap pressure against Israel occupation of Palestine

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE South African Communist Party (SACP) has called on the African Union (AU) to increase pressure on Israel to end its occupation of Palestinian territories.

SACP requests that this be done immediately and unconditionally, as is the dismantling of apartheid in all aspects.

“As the SACP, we will continue with our unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian people for a two-state solution based on the pre-1967 borders with a viable Palestinian state,” said SACP spokesperson, Dr Alex Mohubetswane Mashilo.

It thus welcomed the removal from the AU Annual Summit, on February 18, of the apartheid Israeli regime’s deployee, Sharon Bar-Li.

“It was correct to bar the apartheid Israeli’s Bar-Li from attending the summit, a decision implemented during the ceremony in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia,” Mashilo said. stated.

In 2021, the SACP condemned as irrational the decision by the AU Commission Chairperson, Moussa Faki, to grant the Israeli apartheid regime an AU observer status.

Faki is accused of making the decision without consultation and in complete disregard for the AU Constitutive Act.

“This decision had to be investigated, as the absence of consultation, its irrationality, and flagrant violation of the AU’s Constitutive Act suggested there was something else fatally flawed underpinning it,” Mashilo said.

SACP is part of the tripartite alliance governing South Africa.

The South African government has previously noted that the actions committed by Israel offended the letter and spirit of the Charter of the AU.

Israel, as South Africa was before the 1994 democratic breakthrough, is denounced as an apartheid regime involved in unleashing human rights violations and atrocities against the Palestinian people.

“This is something that the African people cannot tolerate, particularly noting their history of subjugation under colonial domination and imperialist exploitation,” Mashilo said.

The Israeli occupation of the West Bank began in 1967, led by Israeli forces.

– CAJ News