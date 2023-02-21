Countdown begins to Durban July

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – RACING enthusiasts have to start looking for the best fashion designers in order to get the perfect outfit as the countdown to South Africa’s greatest horse race begins.

The Hollywoodbets Durban July is set for the 1st of that month in the coastal city of KwaZulu Natal (KZN) province.

According to the organisers, the 2023 Durban July Handicap will be another great edition of South Africa’s biggest race, held at the Greyville.

“At approximately 3:10pm, 18 of the best thoroughbreds from South Africa will compete for the R2,500,000 prize on what is a fantastic day of racing,” organizers stated.

“With 10 races on the Durban July Handicap race card schedule, punters are spoilt for choice and the card features Group and Listed races, which makes it a festival of South African racing.”

The Golden Slipper and the Golden Horseshoe are two of the featured supporting races on the card and they both come directly before the Durban July.

“The 2023 Durban July is set where some of South Africa’s best thoroughbreds will run for the big prize at Greyville,” read a statement.

“Knowing the 2023 Durban July schedule will make it easier to place your bets, so punters don’t miss out on backing their favourite runner.”

Durban July has gained recognition for putting South African racing on the international map. It showcases the country’s standard of thoroughbreds. It is always on the first Saturday of July. Since it started in 1897, attendees have always been known to dress to kill.

The event is the major boost in the economy of the city and the KwaZulu-Natal province.

The theme is yet to be announced but the 2022 edition was held under the theme, “Show Me the Money.”

– CAJ News