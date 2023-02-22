UN acclaims Zimbabwe’s water roadmap

from MARCUS MUSHONGA in Harare, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Bureau

HARARE, (CAJ News) – THE United Nations (UN) Country Team in Zimbabwe has commended the political commitment of the government in addressing water supply, sanitation and hygiene challenges.

Edward Kallon, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Zimbabwe, lauded the government as the envoy addressed delegates at the Africa Regional National Water Roadmaps in Harare on Wednesday.

The workshop was convened to draw national water roadmaps as the world is gearing up for the UN Global Water Conference in New York in March.

Kallon lauded recent initiatives by the government of Zimbabwe, including infrastructure investment with the President’s Rural Development Programme, seeking to improve groundwater management and planning, investment in systems strengthening coordination and development of a WASH (water, sanitation and hygiene) Financing Strategy and WASH Service Standards.

He said President Emmerson Mngangagwa’s government had demonstrated commitment to efficient water use by adopting water saving irrigation systems like drip irrigation and center pivots, promoting integrated catchment management and integrating of water in national development strategy to achieve social, economic, and environmental objectives.

“The United Nations Country Team in Zimbabwe supports the country to achieve the SDGs including its commitment on SDG 6 to provide safe and clean water for all,” Kallon assured.

The UN, through its entities, has provided safe drinking water services to over 500 000 people in 2022 and, as co-chair of the national WASH Sector Working Group, supported the development of National Sanitation and Hygiene Policy.

The Food and Agricultural Organisation supported sustainable irrigation including rehabilitation of six cyclone Idai-affected irrigation schemes in Chimanimani, Chipinge and Mutare, reaching over 600 000 farmers with agro-ecology efficient irrigation systems.

Similarly, UN entities supported groundwater management, irrigation, and water provision to improve nutrition and build community resilience.

