Morocco fashion week a celebration of women

by AKANI CHAUKE

South Africa Bureau

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – MOROCCO’S fashion week will this year tie in with the worldwide celebration of women, including International Women’s Day on March 8.

The fashion initiative is to be hosted from March 8 to 11 in the famous red city of Marrakech.

The embassy in South Africa confirmed the details.

It marks the third time the fashion runway has hit Marrakech’s M Avenue, one of the city’s must-see attractions developed by Nabil Slitine.

This year, the event will be hosted with Riad la Brillante, a hotel nestled in the heart of the medina.

The occasion is organized and supported by the Oriental Fashion Show and is chaired by Hind Joudar in partnership with M Avenue.

This partnership between the two personalities is dedicated to building a lasting anchorage within the kingdom.

The fashion shows are scheduled for March 10 with special exhibitions on Morocco’s iconic caftan to pay tribute to the craftswomen on the occasion of World Women’s Rights Day.

Morocco’s fashion week aims to promote young and upcoming designers with a prize allowing winners to travel to a parade in Paris.

The competition is organized with the styling and modeling schools Casa Moda, Lasalle College, and Escom in a joint partnership.

Special guests include Saher Okal, the founder of the Academia Moda school in Nazareth, who will be a member of the judging panel.

Also on the judging panel will be Morocco’s Said Mahrouf and Zineb Joundy as well as Egyptian dressmaker Hany El Behairy.

Other works of art will be shown from March 9 – 11 in collaboration with the association “Dam Lmaalma.”

On the final day, a gala dinner will be held within the mythical Royal Mansour palace and will be preceded by a parade featuring the creations of big names in fashion from several international regions.

The dinner will be for the benefit of Atlas Kinder, an association that takes care of orphaned children.

– CAJ News