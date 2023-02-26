Da Costa wins historic formula e race in South Africa

from SAVIOUS KWINIKA in Cape Town

Western Cape Bureau

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – ANTONIO Félix da Costa has won the first-ever ABB International Federation of Automobiles (FIA) Formula E World Championship race in Cape Town.

In the process, he claimed his first win for the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team.

“For the first time I don’t have a lot to say,” the winner said.

“There was a lot of weight on my shoulders – thanks for the ones who have stuck with me and helped me get here. It has been a journey, it feels nice.”

The Season 6 champion returned to form in the previous race in Hyderabad with a third place finish.

But on a new track that saw Nissan’s Sacha Fenestraz claim Julius Baer Pole Position with the fastest lap in Formula E history at an average speed of 154,987 km h, Da Costa’s drive delivered a well-earned victory.

“I knew it was going to be a strategic one, I’ve done this race before where you have to give that lead away and really plan a late move in the race because the energy was playing a big part, and so following was a bit of an advantage,” he said.

International icons of South African sport and music attended the race.

Dignitaries attending the race include Mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis, and Premier of the Western Cape, Alan Winde.

As the world’s first all-electric FIA World Championship and the only sport certified net zero carbon since inception, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship brings racing to the heart of some of the world’s most iconic cities providing an elite motorsport platform for the world’s leading automotive manufacturers to accelerate electric vehicle innovation.

– CAJ News