Region over the moon after Wild Coast Sun award

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – THE South Coast Tourism and Investment Enterprise (SCTIE) is basking in the glory of Wild Coast Sun being named the best luxury beach resort in South Africa.

It has been bestowed that accolade at the 14th annual Luxury Lifestyle Awards.

SCTIE is excited at the hotel’s accolade, which comes weeks after the Sun Coast came out tops provincially during the festive season in terms of occupancy rate (97 percent).

“South Coast Tourism & Investment Enterprise would like to congratulate the Wild Coast Sun on its recent win at the 14th Luxury Lifestyle Awards,” said Phelisa Mangcu, Chief Executive Officer of SCTIE.

She said the accolade bestowed Wild Coast Sun was testament of and a shining example of the top-quality tourism offerings found in this part of the KwaZulu-Natal province.

Thus, they are deserving winners.

Stretching from Scottburgh in the north to Port Edward in the south and Harding in the west, the South Coast well known as the Paradise of the Zulu Kingdom, is home to the highest number of Blue Flag beaches in the province.

The flag is one of the world’s most recognised awards for beaches, marinas and sustainable tourism boats.

Wild Coast Sun is the Sun International’s only beachfront resort.

“We are excited that such exceptional tourism facilities are getting the recognition they deserve, and are looking forward to a promising year in tourism ahead,” Mangcu stated.

