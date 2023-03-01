$5 million bounty on al-Shabaab chief spokesman

from SAAD MUSE in Mogadishu, Somalia

Somalia Bureau

MOGADISHU, (CAJ News) – THE United States is offering a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to the identification or location of al-Shabaab key leader, Ali Mohamed Rage.

Also known as Ali Dheere, he is said to have been al-Shabaab’s chief spokesperson since May 2009, and is a senior leader of the terrorist organisation.

Born in Somali in 1966, he has allegedly been involved in the planning of attacks in his country of birth and Kenya.

In 2021, the Department of State designated Rage as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT). That designation, among other consequences, blocks all property and interests in property belonging to Rage and may expose persons who engage in certain transactions with Rage to designation.

“Furthermore, any foreign financial institution that knowingly facilitates a significant financial transaction or provides significant financial services for Rage could be subject to U.S. correspondent account or payable-through account sanctions,” said the United States Department spokesperson, Edward “Ned” Price.

In 2022, the UN Security Council’s Somalia Sanctions Committee added Rage to its Sanctions List pursuant to paragraph 43(a) of resolution 2093 (2013) for engaging in or providing support for acts that threaten the peace, security or stability of Somalia.

The UN designation requires UN Member States to impose an arms embargo, including related training and financial assistance, a travel ban and an assets freeze on Rage.

The bounty on Rage is under the US Department of State’s Rewards for Justice (RFJ) programme, which is administered by the Diplomatic Security Service.

The Department of State designated al-Shabaab as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) and Specially Designated Global Terrorist in 2008.

In 2010, al-Shabaab was also added to the 1844 Sanctions List by the United Nations Security Council’s Somalia Sanctions Committee.

– CAJ News