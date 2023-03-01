Avon introduces matte lipstick

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

MAKEUP brand, Avon, has launched a new matte lipstick.

The Hydramatic Matte Lipstick is said to be for women who love a matte lip look but detest the feeling of dry lips.

It is hailed as a revolutionary hyaluronic core that helps to hydrate lips.

“Avon asked thousands of women around the world to share what they would love in their dream lipstick,” Lukasz Kowalczyk, Head of Onmichannel Brand Experience at Avon Justine, said.

“The result is a world first matte lipstick with amazing colour that stays matte, and a hyaluronic hydrating core which gives lips the moisture they crave,” Kowalczyk said.

The lipstick is available in 12 and retails at only R129.

“There is nothing else like Hydramatic Matte Lipstick on the market,” said Emily Howarth, Global Head of Make Up at Avon.

“We’re proud to be the first to bring this groundbreaking technology to women all over the world at a price point which is accessible for all,” Howarth said.

Avon sells one Ultra Lipstick every three seconds globally.

The new lipstick is available via Avon’s Online store and through Avon representatives countrywide, from March 1.

